Lean Management Token Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LEAN)

Lean Management Token (LEAN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Lean Management Token has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Lean Management Token has a market capitalization of $814,043.51 and approximately $9,986.00 worth of Lean Management Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lean Management Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Lean Management Token Profile

Lean Management Token is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Lean Management Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Lean Management Token is https://reddit.com/r/leantoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lean Management Token is leantoken.io. Lean Management Token’s official message board is leantoken.io/lean-white-paper. Lean Management Token’s official Twitter account is @leantoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lean Management Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lean Management Token (LEAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lean Management Token has a current supply of 3,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lean Management Token is 0.85083586 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,801.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://leantoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lean Management Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lean Management Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lean Management Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

