Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $174.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

