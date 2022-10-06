Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

