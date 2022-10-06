Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 26.2% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche by 176.5% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in Roche by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 360,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Roche by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Roche by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 199,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

