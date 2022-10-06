Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in September

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.2 days.
Legrand Stock Performance
Legrand stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.17. Legrand has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $117.95.
Legrand Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legrand (LGRVF)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.