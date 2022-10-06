Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 66.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Lennar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $1,645,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

