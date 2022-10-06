Lido Staked SOL (stSOL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.58 Million

Lido Staked SOL (stSOL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Lido Staked SOL token can now be purchased for $36.46 or 0.00179050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked SOL has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked SOL has a market cap of $37.58 million and $6.37 million worth of Lido Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

Lido Staked SOL Profile

Lido Staked SOL was first traded on September 7th, 2021. Lido Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,030,697 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,030,696 tokens. Lido Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido Staked SOL is research.lido.fi/t/lido-for-solana-proposal-by-chorus-one/527. The Reddit community for Lido Staked SOL is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked SOL is www.lido.fi.

Lido Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked SOL (stSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Lido Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,030,696.85 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked SOL is 36.05117928 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $2,005,505.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lido.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked SOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

