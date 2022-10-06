Life360 (OTC:LIFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 (OTC:LIFX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Life360 Stock Performance

OTC LIFX opened at $3.25 on Monday. Life360 has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $12.01.

Life360 Company Profile

Featured Stories

Life360, Inc develops and delivers a mobile application in the United States and internationally. The company offers Life360 mobile application for families that provides location, driving, and digital safety, as well as emergency assistance services. It also offers Jiobit, a wearable location device for young children, pets, and seniors.

