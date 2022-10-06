Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $2.18

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.24. Lilium shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 9,268 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LILM. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.12.

Lilium Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

About Lilium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 282.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 50,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 29.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Further Reading

