Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $2.18

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.24. Lilium shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 9,268 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LILM. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.12.
Lilium Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.
Institutional Trading of Lilium
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.