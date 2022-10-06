Lingose Trading Down 34.1% Over Last Week (LING)

Lingose (LING) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Lingose has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lingose has a total market cap of $7.72 million and $1.62 million worth of Lingose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lingose token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

Lingose Profile

Lingose’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,000,000 tokens. Lingose’s official website is lingose.games. Lingose’s official Twitter account is @lingosegame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lingose

According to CryptoCompare, “Lingose (LING) is a cryptocurrency . Lingose has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lingose is 0.00941631 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,400,768.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lingose.games/.”

