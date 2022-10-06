Liqwid Finance (LQ) Price Tops $26.52

Liqwid Finance (LQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Liqwid Finance has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $42,396.00 worth of Liqwid Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liqwid Finance has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Liqwid Finance token can now be bought for approximately $26.52 or 0.00130303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liqwid Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

Liqwid Finance Profile

Liqwid Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2020. Liqwid Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,000 tokens. The official website for Liqwid Finance is liqwid.finance. Liqwid Finance’s official Twitter account is @liqwidfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liqwid Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liqwid Finance (LQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Cardano platform. Liqwid Finance has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Liqwid Finance is 26.57046461 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://liqwid.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liqwid Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liqwid Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liqwid Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liqwid Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liqwid Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.