Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,161 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 155.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYV stock opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

