LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

Shares of LL Flooring stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 207,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). LL Flooring had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LL Flooring will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

In other LL Flooring news, Director Famous P. Rhodes purchased 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,822.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LL Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LL Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Further Reading

