Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 3.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $398.74. 11,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,359. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

