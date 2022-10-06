LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

LogicBio Therapeutics Stock Performance

LOGC opened at $2.03 on Monday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $66.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogicBio Therapeutics

About LogicBio Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 37,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $312,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

