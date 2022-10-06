LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
LogicBio Therapeutics Stock Performance
LOGC opened at $2.03 on Monday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $66.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.
About LogicBio Therapeutics
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.
