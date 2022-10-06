Loud Market Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (LOUD)

Loud Market (LOUD) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Loud Market token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loud Market has a market capitalization of $394,206.96 and approximately $10,473.00 worth of Loud Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loud Market has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loud Market alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004958 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00043943 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001806 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.57 or 0.01610827 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00029793 BTC.

About Loud Market

Loud Market (LOUD) is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Loud Market’s total supply is 77,071,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,692,213 tokens. Loud Market’s official website is loudnft.co. Loud Market’s official Twitter account is @loudmarketnfts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loud Market Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loud Market (LOUD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Loud Market has a current supply of 77,071,044.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Loud Market is 0.00637197 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,639.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loudnft.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loud Market directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loud Market should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loud Market using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loud Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loud Market and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.