LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $367.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.78 and its 200 day moving average is $372.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.