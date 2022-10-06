LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

