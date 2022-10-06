LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 123,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 74,495 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,253,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

