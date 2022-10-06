LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,100 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 57.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 395.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KSS opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

