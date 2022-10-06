LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 511 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

