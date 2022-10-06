LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,660,000 after purchasing an additional 368,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,309,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NTRS opened at $90.41 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.