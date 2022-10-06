LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $48,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRL opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

