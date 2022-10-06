LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $48,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

HRL opened at $46.31 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

