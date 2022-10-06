LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,156,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after buying an additional 33,658 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after buying an additional 715,382 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

