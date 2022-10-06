LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 30,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGEE opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.69. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average is $78.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

