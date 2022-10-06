LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $236.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $222.61 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.65 and its 200-day moving average is $252.02.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.63.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.