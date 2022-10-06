LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 111.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

LTC Properties Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 161,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,740. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTC. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

