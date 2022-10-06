Lulu Market (LUCK) Price Up 48.6% This Week

Lulu Market (LUCK) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Lulu Market has a market cap of $655,442.09 and approximately $35,231.00 worth of Lulu Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lulu Market has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar. One Lulu Market token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lulu Market alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Lulu Market Profile

Lulu Market launched on July 27th, 2022. Lulu Market’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lulu Market’s official Twitter account is @lulu_markets. Lulu Market’s official website is www.lulu.market. Lulu Market’s official message board is medium.com/@lulumarket.

Lulu Market Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lulu Market (LUCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lulu Market has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lulu Market is 0.00006511 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $68.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lulu.market/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lulu Market directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lulu Market should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lulu Market using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lulu Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lulu Market and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.