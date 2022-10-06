Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Luxfer Stock Down 1.5 %

Luxfer stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares in the company, valued at $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Stories

