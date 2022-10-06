LynKey (LYNK) Price Hits $0.0576 on Major Exchanges

LynKey (LYNK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, LynKey has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One LynKey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. LynKey has a total market capitalization of $18.01 million and $12,320.00 worth of LynKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,323.50 or 1.00018742 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002394 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00063777 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00021855 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004875 BTC.

About LynKey

LynKey (CRYPTO:LYNK) is a token. Its launch date was November 24th, 2021. LynKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,500,000 tokens. LynKey’s official website is lynkey.com. LynKey’s official Twitter account is @lynkey_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LynKey

According to CryptoCompare, “LynKey (LYNK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. LynKey has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LynKey is 0.05838308 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $45.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lynkey.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LynKey directly using U.S. dollars.

