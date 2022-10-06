Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 28th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:MGU opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

