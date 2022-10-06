Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 28th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:MGU opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $26.79.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
