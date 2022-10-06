MagicCraft Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (MCRT)

MagicCraft (MCRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One MagicCraft token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MagicCraft has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. MagicCraft has a market cap of $19.36 million and approximately $893,893.00 worth of MagicCraft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MagicCraft alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00145246 BTC.

About MagicCraft

MagicCraft’s launch date was December 17th, 2021. MagicCraft’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,567,149,227 tokens. The official message board for MagicCraft is medium.com/@magiccraftgame. The Reddit community for MagicCraft is https://reddit.com/r/magiccraftgame. The official website for MagicCraft is www.magiccraft.io. MagicCraft’s official Twitter account is @magiccraftgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagicCraft Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagicCraft (MCRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MagicCraft has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,567,149,227.1017292 in circulation. The last known price of MagicCraft is 0.01277837 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $682,527.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.magiccraft.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicCraft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagicCraft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagicCraft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MagicCraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MagicCraft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.