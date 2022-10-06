Many Worlds Token Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (MANY)

Many Worlds Token (MANY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Many Worlds Token has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Many Worlds Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Many Worlds Token has a market capitalization of $523,438.41 and approximately $40,087.00 worth of Many Worlds Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Many Worlds Token Profile

Many Worlds Token was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Many Worlds Token’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Many Worlds Token’s official website is www.manyworldstoken.com. The Reddit community for Many Worlds Token is https://reddit.com/r/manyworldstoken. Many Worlds Token’s official Twitter account is @manyworldstoken. The official message board for Many Worlds Token is discord.com/invite/manyworldstoken.

Buying and Selling Many Worlds Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Many Worlds Token (MANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Many Worlds Token has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Many Worlds Token is 0.00020938 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.manyworldstoken.com.”

