Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 238.4% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.06.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

