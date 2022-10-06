Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $543,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

NYSE DEO opened at $173.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $163.50 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

