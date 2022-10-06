Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $106,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,701,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,899,000 after buying an additional 366,115 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 241,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 101,033 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Up 1.5 %

UA opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.