Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,293 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,117.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 185,213 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,217,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,690,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,565,000 after buying an additional 289,066 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

