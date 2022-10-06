Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 339,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $483.37. 1,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,449. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $515.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

