Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 257.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $55.24. 14,000,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84.

