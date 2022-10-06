Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,176 Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,366,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,999,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIS traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.31. 150,176 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80.

