Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 11,905 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.3% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,040,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,618.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,508. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

