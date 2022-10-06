Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 23,037 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 967,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 684,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 205,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 172,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 601,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 598,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 584,785 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFAE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.03. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,471. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $28.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64.

