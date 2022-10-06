Massive Protocol (MAV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19,525.00

Massive Protocol (MAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Massive Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Massive Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Massive Protocol has a market cap of $8.67 million and $19,525.00 worth of Massive Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003239 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00144974 BTC.

Massive Protocol Profile

Massive Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,100,010 tokens. Massive Protocol’s official website is www.massiveprotocol.io. Massive Protocol’s official Twitter account is @massiveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Massive Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Massive Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Massive Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Massive Protocol is 0.16363749 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,206.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.massiveprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massive Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massive Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massive Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

