Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Down 4.7%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 8,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 930,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAXN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 95.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 395,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 193,235 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 391.5% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 315,108 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 118.8% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 106.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.