Mayar Capital Ltd. Has $14.31 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mayar Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,634 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for 10.8% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after buying an additional 557,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.18. 9,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,659. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.90.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

