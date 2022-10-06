M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.27

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.27 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 130.20 ($1.57). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.73), with a volume of 17,233 shares traded.

M&C Saatchi Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £171.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,806.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.