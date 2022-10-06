McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.25.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,224. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 152,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.