McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,826. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

