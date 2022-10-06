mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian reduced their price target on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, mdf commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.25.

mdf commerce Price Performance

MDF stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.09. The company had a trading volume of 125,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,425. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.45. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

